Kenya court hears petitions against Kenyatta's re-election

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's Supreme Court justices are listening to arguments from two petitions seeking to overturn President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in last month's repeat poll.

The court made history when it nullified Kenyatta's re-election in August, citing irregularities and illegalities, and ordered a new vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the repeat election, saying electoral reforms had not been made.