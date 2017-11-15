News / World

Kenya court hears petitions against Kenyatta's re-election

Kenyan police stand under the rain by a barrier blocking off vehicle and pedestrian access, amid tight security outside the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The Supreme Court is due to hear petitions challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in October's repeat presidential poll, after it previously had nullified Kenyatta's August reelection citing irregularities and illegalities. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's Supreme Court justices are listening to arguments from two petitions seeking to overturn President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in last month's repeat poll.

The court made history when it nullified Kenyatta's re-election in August, citing irregularities and illegalities, and ordered a new vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the repeat election, saying electoral reforms had not been made.

Lawyer Benjamin Musyoki, representing politician and petitioner Harun Mwau, argued Wednesday that the electoral commission went against the constitution in failing to ensure that fresh nominations for candidates were held before the Oct 26 repeat election.

