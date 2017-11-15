Kremlin downplays Russian Defence Ministry blunder
MOSCOW — The Kremlin is downplaying the Russian
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday that "mistakes happen," adding that the Russian military quickly corrected the error and punished the culprit.
The Bellingcat investigative group quickly noted that one of the images came from mobile phone game AC-130 Gunship Simulator, while the rest were taken from a 2016 video showing an Iraqi air force raid on IS.
The ministry then removed the images and blamed the mistake on a civilian contractor.