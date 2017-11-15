Lawmaker cites victims, declines to ID members in harassment

WASHINGTON — A lawmaker who testified at a hearing that two sitting members of Congress have engaged in sexual harassment said she isn't identifying them because the victims don't want the lawmakers named publicly.

Rep. Jackie Speier says she is barred from identifying one member because of a non-disclosure agreement, and isn't identifying the second lawmaker at the victim's request.

During a news conference introducing a bill to overhaul the process of reporting sexual harassment, Speier said she has not confronted the members and isn't naming them because "the victims are the ones who do not want this exposed."