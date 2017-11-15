Lawsuit: School officials ignored warning signs of abuse

GLENARDEN, Md. — New court documents allege that administrators at a Maryland elementary school ignored warning signs from an aide who was later charged with sex abuse.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the documents focus on the 15 months before the arrest of Deonte Carraway. Authorities said he made videos of children performing sexual acts with him and on each other.

The lawsuit claims leadership at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary School in Glenarden, Maryland, failed to act on numerous concerns expressed by students, teachers and parents.

Michelle Williams, who was principal at the time, denied the allegations. School officials said they've made concerted efforts to increase reporting of suspicious activity.

The 24-year-old Carraway is serving a 75-year federal prison sentence. He was also sentenced in state court to 100 years.

