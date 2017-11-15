Louisiana man convicted of 1971 rape to be freed from prison

BATON ROUGE, La. — It has been nearly 50 years since a Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison in the kidnapping and rape of a nurse but after a judge overturned his conviction, he's expected to walk out of prison Wednesday morning a free man.

State District Court Judge Richard Anderson previously said the case against 65-year-old Wilbert Jones was "weak at best" and that authorities withheld evidence that could have exonerated Jones decades ago.

Jones was 19 when police arrested him on suspicion of abducting a nurse at gunpoint from a Baton Rouge hospital's parking lot and raping her behind a building on the night of Oct. 2, 1971.