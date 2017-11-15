News / World

Louisiana man convicted of 1971 rape to be freed from prison

Plem Jones, center, brother of Wilbert Jones, reacts with his wife Wilda Jones, right, and Wajeedah Jones, left, niece of Wilbert, on the steps of state district court in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The Louisiana man who has spent nearly 50 years in prison will be freed after a judge overturned his conviction in the kidnapping and rape of a nurse. State District Court Judge Richard Anderson set Wilbert Jones' bail at $2,000 after hearing arguments from defense attorneys and prosecutors in a Baton Rouge courtroom. One of his lawyers expects him to be released Wednesday. Anderson threw out Jones' conviction on Oct. 31, saying authorities withheld evidence that could have exonerated Jones decades ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — It has been nearly 50 years since a Louisiana man was sentenced to life in prison in the kidnapping and rape of a nurse but after a judge overturned his conviction, he's expected to walk out of prison Wednesday morning a free man.

State District Court Judge Richard Anderson previously said the case against 65-year-old Wilbert Jones was "weak at best" and that authorities withheld evidence that could have exonerated Jones decades ago.

Jones was 19 when police arrested him on suspicion of abducting a nurse at gunpoint from a Baton Rouge hospital's parking lot and raping her behind a building on the night of Oct. 2, 1971.

Prosecutors said they will ask the Louisiana Supreme Court to review the judge's decision, but they don't intend to retry Jones.

