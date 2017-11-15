News / World

Man convicted of killing 6 in Texas gets death penalty

In a Nov. 1, 2017 photo, William Hudson walks into the 361st District Courtroom at the Brazos County Courthouse on the first day of his trial in Bryan, Texas. A jury took only 20 minutes Tuesday, Nov. 7 to find Hudson guilty of capital murder in the 2015 deaths of six people. Authorities say William Hudson had become angry after learning two families had cut a lock to a gate to gain access to land they owned for a weekend of camping. (Dave McDermand/College Station Eagle via AP)

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to death for the slayings of six people in 2015 at a remote East Texas campsite.

The Eagle of Bryan-College Station reports that a Brazos County jury deliberated about 45 minutes Wednesday before deciding 35-year-old William Hudson should face execution. The same jury found him guilty last week on three counts of capital murder for the shooting and beating deaths of 77-year-old Carl Johnson, 40-year-old Hannah Johnson, 45-year-old Thomas Kamp, 23-year-old Nathan Kamp, 21-year-old Austin Kamp and 6-year-old Kade Johnson.

Evidence showed the victims were part of a blended family that gathered for a weekend together to camp on Tennessee Colony property they had recently bought from Hudson's family. Prosecutors said Hudson resented the sale.

One member of the victims' family was able to hide and survived.

