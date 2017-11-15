Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:

Nov. 8

The Sun Herald of Biloxi on a message Higher Education commissioner Glenn Boyce is spreading across Mississippi:

Glenn Boyce is on a mission.

The commissioner of higher education has driven from one end of the state to the other meeting with the media, with lawmakers, with anyone who'll listen to his simple message: Higher education is an investment, not an expense.

And he hopes that's a message that resonates with the 80 per cent of Mississippians who do not have a college or university degree.

We're happy to help him spread the word.

Boyce is right. A degree pays off not only in higher pay, but it also helps insulate the degree-holder against the whims of the economy.

"You stay employed during downturns much more significantly than those without a degree," he said. "And that's a big deal. Because there's going to be upticks and downturns and recessions throughout people's lives. And the ability to stay employed and keep your head above water during those times — that's critical. And that's what a degree can do for you."

He said if the state is going to attract jobs that pay the higher salaries that in turn will boost Mississippi's economy, it will have to have more people with degrees.

"We can't grind our way past the people ahead of us because they're all working to do the same thing," he said. "We're starting from a point much lower than they are. So we have to do something exponential — big — to catch up."

The lowest hanging fruit are the people who may have a degree and not know it. The Institutions of Higher Learning has started the program Complete 2 Compete to help people who left college before they finished their degree "get across the finish line."

"This might exponentially change the stats, it could change the data and show the rest of the nation that Mississippi can produce an educated workforce that is of significance," he said.

In two months, they've identified about 100,000 Mississippians who could benefit. Some left community colleges with a degree they didn't bother applying for because they were going on to a university.

"Then life got in the way," he said. "They never completed and they never backed up and got their community college degree."

IHL has a website where former students can have their transcripts reviewed to see if they are close to meeting or have met the requirements for a degree.

Early results are encouraging. About 15,000 have visited the website , 5,000 applied, 120 have received associate degrees and 25 now have bachelor degrees.

We urge anyone who has been to a university to check it out. And if you are close to getting a degree, we urge you to work with IHL to cross that finish line.

Why? Consider these findings from Georgetown University: By 2020, its recent study predicts, 65 per cent of the jobs in America will require post-secondary education and training.

That's a big incentive to get that degree.

Nov. 14

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal of Tupelo on two museums set to open next month:

Mississippi's diversity is one of the things that truly makes the state like none other across the country.

The history and cultural offerings found in Northeast Mississippi vary greatly from those found in the Delta and on the Gulf Coast.

Each unique community and its residents binds Mississippi together and makes the Magnolia State what it is — the Hospitality State.

Celebrating the storied past of our entire state appears to be the main goal officials with the Department of Archives and History took when planning out two new museums set to open next month.

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will open Dec. 9 in downtown Jackson. The opening of the two museums, funded with $90 million in state money, will culminate the celebration of Mississippi's 200th year of statehood.

While the two museums will be a welcome addition to downtown Jackson, Katie Blount, director of the Department of Archives and History, stressed that much work was put into the projects to ensure they are not just Jackson museums, but Mississippi museums, as reported by the Daily Journal's Bobby Harrison.

In order to make that a possibility, officials have been working since 1998 to make contacts in communities across the state and with groups across the state to garner information to tell Mississippi's story in an honest and compelling manner.

To emphasize the fact that the museums represent the entire state, certain displays will provide information of where visitors can travel to see more and learn more about the exhibits.

The two museums will share a lobby that will include a gift shop, cafe and other amenities.

Officials stress that while under one gigantic roof, the museums are separate, but with the common goal of telling Mississippi's story.

The Civil Rights Museum, the only state-operated civil rights museum in the nation, will have historic artifacts, but will depend more on newly crafted exhibits to tell the tumultuous story of the fight for equal rights. Mug shots of those arrested in the name of civil rights can be found in one room, while the names of known Mississippi lynching victims are highlighted in other parts. A replica of the historic University of Mississippi Lyceum is in the museum as part of the story of the integration of UM by James Meredith in 1962.

One of the most valuable efforts currently underway with these new museums is a goal for every ninth-grader throughout Mississippi to visit the museums each year.

Officials say they are raising private funds to make that goal possible, especially for poorer school districts that might have trouble transporting all of their students to Jackson.

We applaud the countless leaders who have had a hand in this ambitious project since its initial conception to the official opening next month.

Their work to help shine a light on all of Mississippi deserves to be commended.

Nov. 15

The Commercial Dispatch of Columbus on basketball forward Robert Woodard II announcing he'll attend Mississippi State:

Like hundreds of thousands of high school seniors, Robert Woodard II has decided where he will attend college next year.

Unlike most, his decision was announced to a gym full of cheering fans Woodard's choice became national news Tuesday evening as he unzipped his warm-up jacket, revealing a Mississippi State shirt, his way of announcing his college destination.

In truth, there are many qualities that distinguish Woodard from most students whose college choices are generally of interest to family and friends.

His 4.11-weighted grade-point-average certainly separates him from many fellow seniors. His status as a member of the National Honor Society is of note. His leadership qualities — he is a member of the Mayor's Youth Council, and his service — volunteer work for the United Way and Fellowship of Christian Athletes — also are worthy of praise.

But those qualities were not what filled the gym Tuesday evening.

Robert Woodard is one of the best high school basketball players in the nation, the state's top player, and the 36th rated player in the nation.

The 6-foot-7 forward is an exceptional player and, as we note, an exceptional young man.

No doubt, his parents, teachers and coaches are to be commended for their influence during Woodard's formative years. He is a talented young man of poise and humility, and we feel a measure of pride in watching his success, both on the basketball court and away from it.

His decision ushers in new challenges, responsibilities and opportunities, something all college-bound students face.

And while his status as a exceptional athlete carries with it the burden of public scrutiny few students face, he is like all the others in that respect.

The best any parent can do is to prepare their children for the independence that comes with the transition from high school to college. Some handle that transition smoothly, as we expect will be the case with Woodard. Others often struggle to find their bearings.

For all, the path before them will feature unexpected turns, unforeseen challenges, successes and disappointments.

We hope our children will be up to that challenge, although nothing is guaranteed.

In that respect, Robert Woodard, for all his exceptionalism, is no different than the other kids, who will soon step into a much larger, less certain world of adult responsibility.

We wish him (and them) all the best.