Moroccan migrants in Libya seek return, stage hunger strike
MARRAKECH, Morocco — Moroccan authorities say they are working to bring home a large group of Moroccan migrants who sought to enter Europe illegally but are stuck in a Libyan detention
An official at the ministry in charge of migration and Moroccans living abroad told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the "Moroccans will be repatriated."
The official says: "The operation takes time and involves several people, but we are working on it."
The official requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing matter.
A video circulating on Moroccan social media on Wednesday featured a man saying he and some 200 other Moroccans have been detained for two months in Tripoli and are on a hunger strike to demand repatriation.
A U.N. report this week detailed cruel conditions at Libyan migrant detention
