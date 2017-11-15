Moroccan migrants in Libya seek return, stage hunger strike

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Moroccan authorities say they are working to bring home a large group of Moroccan migrants who sought to enter Europe illegally but are stuck in a Libyan detention centre .

An official at the ministry in charge of migration and Moroccans living abroad told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the "Moroccans will be repatriated."

The official says: "The operation takes time and involves several people, but we are working on it."

The official requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing matter.

A video circulating on Moroccan social media on Wednesday featured a man saying he and some 200 other Moroccans have been detained for two months in Tripoli and are on a hunger strike to demand repatriation.