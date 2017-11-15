New Bush groping accuser says he wasn't in wheelchair

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — A Broadway actress says she was groped by former President George H.W. Bush in 2009, before he started using the wheelchair that a spokesman has cited in previous apologies.

Megan Elizabeth Lewis tells NJ.com that Bush was standing when he grabbed her buttocks at the performance of a musical in Houston.

She says she was upset by a spokesman's statement that Bush's arm sometimes "falls on the lower waist of people" when he is in his wheelchair.

The spokesman, Jim McGrath, did not respond to a request for additional comment Tuesday.

Six other women have said Bush grabbed their buttocks as they stood next to him for photos.