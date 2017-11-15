Officials link 7 cases of Legionnaires' disease to hotel

Las Vegas area health officials have confirmed seven cases of Legionnaires' disease with 29 more cases suspected after an outbreak was reported at the Rio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino five months ago.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Southern Nevada Health District officials say testing and monitoring of the hotel's water system is continuing, and recent tests show low to no presence of the bacteria.

An investigation began in June after two guests who stayed at the hotel on separate occasions tested positive for the disease that presents as pneumonia. Other reports trickled in as guests left Las Vegas and were diagnosed in their hometowns.

A health district report from last month also identified 56 suspected cases of Pontiac fever, a milder illness caused by the same bacteria.

