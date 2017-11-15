Officials: Man shot by police on I-95 died of neck wound

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The state medical examiner's office says a man who was killed by police on a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Rhode Island died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

A spokesman tells The Providence Journal that no additional information on the death of 32-year-old Joseph Santos is being released at this time.

State police and Providence officers fired more than 40 rounds at Santos following a high-speed chase on Thursday. Santos was killed and a passenger was injured.

Police say Santos tried to speed away from officers in a white pickup truck, but got caught in traffic and repeatedly rammed another car.