Oklahoma City police fatally shoot man trying to ignite self
Oklahoma City police say an officer shot and killed a man who doused himself in lighter fluid and was trying to set himself on fire.
Capt. Bo Mathews says Sgt. Keith Sweeney shot and killed 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon early Wednesday after another officer shot Pigeon with a bean bag gun to no effect. He says the officers were responding to a report about a suicidal man and that Pigeon tried to set himself on fire with a lighter before they took action.
Mathews says both officers have been placed on paid leave in accordance with department policy when there are police-involved shootings.
