Palestinians say opening of Gaza border crossing delayed

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — A senior Palestinian official says the long-anticipated opening of Gaza's border crossing with Egypt has been postponed, and talks are underway with Cairo to set a new date.

Azzam al-Ahmad, an adviser to President Mahmoud Abbas, said Wednesday that Egypt cited "special circumstances" for delaying the Rafah crossing's opening.

Egypt has kept the crossing, vital to Gaza's nearly 2 million residents, mostly shuttered since Hamas seized the territory from Abbas' Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza to isolate Hamas.

Hamas ceded control of Gaza's crossings to the Palestinian Authority under an Egypt-brokered deal last month.