Paris school room named for Jewish boys slain in 2012 attack
PARIS — A conference room at a Paris middle school has been named in
The dedication of the room in memory of Arie and Gabriel Sandler is part of a broader effort to fight racism and anti-Semitism in France through education.
The project is aimed at making children ages 11-14, many of them Muslim with roots in France's former colonies, more familiar with French values and the country's various religions and cultures.
Samuel Sandler, whose grandsons were 3 and 5 years old when they were killed during an attack at a Jewish school in Toulouse, said Wednesday's naming ceremony was a "very moving" moment because "all schoolchildren will remember them."
