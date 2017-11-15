Philippine economy grows 6.9 per cent in last quarter
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy grew at a faster than expected 6.9
Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia described the growth reported as a "spectacular growth rate after an election year." It surpassed a market consensus forecast of 6.6
President Rodrigo Duterte inherited a booming economy when he took office in May 2016. So far growth has remained on track, despite the country's massive poverty, inequality and insurgencies.
Growth in July-September last year was 7.1
Manufacturing output expanded 7.5
"We are now seeing a sustained improvement in government spending in a run-up to our massive infrastructure program_the Build, Build, Build_which will continually unfold in the months ahead," Pernia said. "This is expected to ratchet up public spending even further."
Household consumption is also seen picking up in the last quarter due to the Christmas season, he added.
Pernia said the economy is on track to meet the government's full-year growth target range of 6.5-7.5
The Philippines has posted more than 6
Still, civil strife in the southern third of the country has taken a toll as seen in the dismal performance of the Philippine peso this year. Any delays in the government's ambitious infrastructure program also could pose risks.