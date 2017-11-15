News / World

Police: Australian diplomat dies in fall off NYC terrace

NEW YORK — Police say an Australian diplomat has fallen to his death from a seventh-floor terrace in Manhattan.

The New York Police Department says 30-year-old Julian Simpson and others went on an apartment building roof to look at the Empire State Building lights early Wednesday.

They say Simpson swung a woman around and her husband got angry. The men then went on a seventh-floor apartment terrace, and Simpson offered to prove he was trustworthy by playing a so-called trust game.

Authorities say Simpson went to the ledge and leaned back. He grabbed for the other man's hand but slipped and fell to a second-floor landing.

Simpson was an official with Australia's United Nations mission. Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it's assisting the diplomat's relatives, who are asking for privacy.

