Portland children's museum receives approval to move

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland officials say the Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine has obtained approval to leave the downtown area for a new location.

The Portland Planning Board approved a permit Tuesday that will allow the museum to move to a yet-to-be-constructed building. The Portland Press Herald reports museum officials hope to occupy the new building by spring 2019.

Executive Director Suzanne Olsen says the current building will be sold, but will continue to offer children's programs until the new building is ready to be occupied.