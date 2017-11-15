Rajoy: Spain can handle any cyber-meddling in Catalonia
MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he is confident his government can handle any possible foreign tampering of upcoming elections in Catalonia amid a secession bid by the prosperous region.
Responding to a question in Parliament Wednesday on Spain's preparedness, Rajoy said "people will vote with complete liberty."
Rajoy used extraordinary powers to call early elections in Catalonia for Dec. 21 as part of an effort to derail a push by separatists to create a new Catalan state.