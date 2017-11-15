Rajoy: Spain can handle any cyber-meddling in Catalonia

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he is confident his government can handle any possible foreign tampering of upcoming elections in Catalonia amid a secession bid by the prosperous region.

On Monday, Spain's Defence Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal said in recent months, "many actions" to mount a misinformation campaign to destabilize Catalonia had "come from Russian territory." She said that Spain had no indication that Russia's government was involved.

Responding to a question in Parliament Wednesday on Spain's preparedness, Rajoy said "people will vote with complete liberty."