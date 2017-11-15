Rebel-themed Mississippi flag taken back down from city hall

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — The Mississippi state flag with the Confederate battle emblem has once again been removed from a city hall.

For years, the flag was absent from city buildings in Ocean Springs. Republican Shea Dobson ordered that it be put back up when he became mayor in July.

WLOX-TV reports Dobson removed the flag from display Tuesday after hearing repeatedly from residents who say it's racist. He says the flag was a distraction.