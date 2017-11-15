Rohingya woman in Bangladesh helps others flee Myanmar

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh — Zahida Begum was only 18 months old when her mother smuggled her across the Naf River on a fishing boat, carrying her into Bangladesh, among hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

Begum grew up in Bangladesh's Rohingya refugee camps, and now earns a living working for a string of international aid groups.

So when frantic relatives called her in late September to tell her that Myanmar soldiers were burning Rohingya villages and tens of thousands of Rohingya were fleeing, Begum made calls to a half-dozen countries, raised thousands of dollars and arranged for boats and smugglers.