Sri Lanka to UN: Work remains to fix human rights issues

GENEVA — Sri Lankan government envoys have condemned torture and other human rights violations before the United Nations' leading human rights body, acknowledging the country still has work to do.

The Human Rights Council held a long-planned review of Sri Lanka's record on Wednesday, a week after The Associated Press published an investigation documenting the accounts of more than 50 men who said they were raped, branded or tortured under Sri Lanka's current government.

Harsha de Silva, a deputy minister for national policies and economic affairs, acknowledged that the government's commitment to human rights has been questioned.

He said, "No nation is perfect" and "It's natural to feel a sense of frustration."