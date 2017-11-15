Suit seeks to stop new union limits around farm operations

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's only farmworker union and some members sued Wednesday to block a law limiting organized labour 's activities in and around the state's vegetable and tobacco fields and other agricultural operations.

The lawsuit called the lawsuit unconstitutional and discriminatory.

A last-minute House amendment inserted into the General Assembly's annual farm law last summer prohibits farming operations from collecting union dues from workers. The provision also makes invalid future legal settlements that would require a farm to enter into a collective bargaining agreement.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who signed the bill approved by the Republican-controlled legislature, is a defendant in the lawsuit filed in Greensboro federal court seeking to block enforcement of the anti-union language. The Farm Labor Organizing Committee, the chief plaintiff, lashed out at Cooper as he signed it in July, accusing him of refusing to side with migrant workers and the poor. At the time, Cooper's spokesman said the governor had concerns with the bill but pointed out its bipartisan backing and that other provisions benefited North Carolina's farming industry.

The restrictions don't apply to current agreements, but the farm labour group and two workers who also sued said they are designed to block the union's ability to organize and improve working conditions after recent successes. They also discriminate against a union membership that is nearly 100 per cent Latino, in contrast to overwhelmingly white farm employers, the lawsuit filed by civil rights attorneys said.

The law "invidiously targets North Carolina farmworkers and their sole union and imposes legal disabilities not imposed on other workers or union in the state," the lawsuit reads, adding that it creates "obstacles to constitutionally-protected speech and association."

While North Carolina remains at the bottom among states in the percentage of workers with union membership, the Ohio-based Farm Labor Organizing Committee has made strides in North Carolina over the past two decades.

Amendment sponsor Rep. Jimmy Dixon, a farmer, said during House floor debate the restrictions were needed to protect the state's right-to-work laws and because of "continued harassment from out of state."

"There are predatory folks that make a good living coming around and getting people to be dissatisfied," Dixon said, according to the lawsuit. The North Carolina Farm Bureau supported the language.

FLOC has two collective bargaining agreements in North Carolina covering 10,000 workers, including one involving 700 farms within the North Carolina Growers Association.

The contracts expire in 2019 and 2020, so the law would apply to any future deals. Most of the workers under the association contract are guest workers from Mexico.

Plaintiffs Victor Toledo Vences and Valentin Alvarado Hernandez allege the law will create hardships for them and other workers. Transient union members who lack access to bank accounts and rely on farmers to collect their dues will have to hold on to cash for weeks at a time before it's turned in, increasing the risk that they'll be robbed, the lawsuit said.

The law "effectively prevents FLOC from expressing and advancing the interests of its members," the lawsuit said.

Cooper and the head administrator of the state courts system are listed as defendants, but not GOP lawmakers, who have been the focus of several challenged laws this decade. Still, the lawsuit chronicles how the General Assembly approved the challenged provision.

Sen. Brent Jackson, a Sampson County farm operator, was a primary sponsor of the bill and a chief negotiator of the final compromise legislation that retained the House amendment. Jackson's farm company decided to leave the North Carolina Growers Association in 2014. He was sued last year by several former workers — FLOC members including Hernandez— seeking back wages and other financial damages. A financial settlement was reached. Jackson did not admit wrongdoing.