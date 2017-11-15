Swedish teen returned home after admitting to abducting girl

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Prosecutors in West Virginia say a Swedish teenager who admitted to abducting a 12-year-old girl has been handed over to Swedish authorities.

News outlets report 19-year-old Simon Apell of Vanersborg, Sweden, pleaded guilty Tuesday to abduction with intent to defile. He was then handed over to a representative of the Swedish Embassy. Prosecutors say investigators in Sweden will be pursuing charges when he arrives home.

Authorities said Apell contacted the girl on the internet, and that they were involved in a relationship. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Holly Flanigan says Apell initially thought the juvenile was 16 or 18, but later learned she was 12.