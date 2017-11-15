The Latest: Hawaii patient faces felony escape charge

HONOLULU — The Latest on a dangerous Hawaii man who escaped from the state psychiatric hospital (all times local):

4:41 a.m.

A Hawaii psychiatric patient acquitted of murder now faces a felony escape charge after walking away from a mental hospital and fleeing to California.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin says officers in all 50 states may enforce the arrest warrant against 59-year-old Randall Saito.

Authorities say Saito left the Hawaii State Hospital on Oahu on Sunday, and took a cab to the airport for a chartered flight to Maui. There, he got on an airliner and arrived in San Jose, California, arriving two hours before the hospital reported him missing.

Late Tuesday night, the Hawaii Attorney General's office charged Saito with felony escape and issued a $500,000 bench warrant for his arrest.

Chin called Saito "a dangerous individual" who needs to be off the streets.

___

10:09 p.m.

Police believe a man acquitted of a 1979 murder by reason of insanity is in Northern California after he escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital, took a taxi to a chartered plane to Maui and then boarded another plane to San Jose.

Honolulu police say Randall Saito is dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

It wasn't immediately known how he was able to charter a plane. Police wouldn't provide details about his flight to California.

Police say hospital staff reported Saito's disappearance two hours after he landed in San Jose on Sunday.

Hawaii State Hospital Administrator William May said officials are fully co-operating with law enforcement and appropriate steps would be taken if Saito had help from someone inside the facility.