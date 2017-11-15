The Latest: Jurors begin 7th day of Menendez deliberations

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on jury deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):

10 a.m.

Jurors have begun a seventh day of deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

At the end of Monday's session they told the judge they were deadlocked, but he instructed them to keep going. They deliberated Tuesday without a verdict.

The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) in exchange for using his political influence. Both men deny the allegations.

Defence attorneys filed papers with the judge Wednesday seeking to have him give the jury an instruction that a deadlock can be an acceptable outcome.

If the jury can't reach a verdict, the judge would declare a mistrial and the government would have the option to retry the case.

1 a.m.

Jurors in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend could hear new instructions from the judge as they resume deliberations.

The panel finished Tuesday without reaching a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts against the New Jersey Democrat and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn). Deliberations are scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

The trial is in its 11th week.

Menendez and Melgen are charged with running a bribery scheme between 2006 and 2013 in which Menendez lobbied government officials on Melgen's behalf in exchange for luxury vacations and flights on Melgen's private plane.