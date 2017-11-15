The Latest: Lebanon calls Saudi detention of PM 'aggression'

BEIRUT — The Latest on the crisis in Lebanon following Prime Minister Saad Hariri's surprise resignation earlier this month (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Lebanon's president says Prime Minister Saad Hariri has been detained in Saudi Arabia in an act of "aggression" against his country.

Speaking to Lebanese media executives Wednesday, President Michel Aoun expressed his frustration at the continued absence of Hariri, 12 days after he resigned from Saudi Arabia in a televised speech that stunned the country.

Aoun accused Saudi Arabia of detaining Hariri and limiting his contacts, calling it a "hostile act against Lebanon."

He noted that as prime minister Hariri had immunity, saying his detention is in violation of international law. Saudi Arabia has denied detaining Hariri.

Aoun said Lebanon has the right to take measures to ensure Hariri is released and able to return. He said all Arab mediations have failed, adding that he has asked members of the U.N. Security Council and other European nations to get involved.

The French foreign minister is expected in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

12:30 p.m.

Lebanon's president says the country's prime minister is a detainee of Saudi Arabia after Saad Hariri's surprise resignation from the kingdom almost two weeks ago.

Wednesday's comments mark the first time President Michel Aoun has accused the kingdom of detaining Hariri.

Aoun, in an escalation, called it a violation of international laws. The rhetoric further deepens the crisis with Saudi Arabia.

Hariri resigned 12 days ago in a shocking televised address from Riyadh that plunged his country into turmoil. In a televised interview from the kingdom, Hariri pledged to come back but didn't give a specific date.