The Latest: Montana House votes to make cuts permanent

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on the special session of the Montana Legislature (all times local):

12:58 p.m.

Republican members of the Montana House voted Wednesday to make permanent $76.6 million in budget cuts the governor intended to be temporary as part of an effort to offset a projected $227 million budget deficit.

A bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Nancy Balance of Hamilton amended the state budget that was passed during the regular session earlier this year to include the governor's cuts.

It passed 59-41 on both second and third readings Wednesday. It now goes to the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Jenny Eck of Helena and others argued the effect of the bill is to make the cuts permanent by including them in the base budget that will be presented to the legislature in 2019.

___

9:35 a.m.

Montana lawmakers are moving toward approving a mix of budget transfers and tax increases that, combined with the governor's $76.6 million in cuts, seeks to balance the state's budget in the face of a projected $227 million deficit.

Republican lawmakers have proposed more transfers and fewer tax increases than Gov. Steve Bullock did in calling the special session that continues Wednesday.

A key to holding down tax increases is tapping $30 million the state has deposited in a fund in the event it decided to purchase a private prison in Shelby.

Republicans have included contingencies to prevent the governor from vetoing them.