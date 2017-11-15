The Latest: Rancher Bundy's son says militia saved his life
LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the trial of rancher Cliven Bundy, two sons and a co-defendant an armed standoff against government agents (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's eldest son says he believes protesters and self-styled militia who arrived after government agents mistreated his family members ahead of a gunpoint showdown in April 2014 saved his life.
Ryan Bundy is serving as his own lawyer at trial that started Tuesday in Las Vegas.
Amid declarations of his love of family, the land, God, Americans, liberty and freedom, the 45-year-old father of seven choked with emotion as he told jurors during his opening statement Wednesday that he saw snipers pointing rifles at him and the Bundy family homestead before help arrived.
Bundy told the jury he believes the support and protection he received saved his life.
He denied anyone conspired, coerced, threatened or impeded U.S. Bureau of Land Management agents.
Instead, he says, clashes between armed government agents and Bundy family members prompted armed and unarmed strangers to arrive from around the country.
____
12:20 a.m.
Cattleman and states' rights figure Cliven Bundy's eldest son plans to go before a jury to provide firsthand allegations of government misconduct ahead of an armed standoff that ended a federal roundup of family cattle in 2014.
Ryan Bundy is serving as his own attorney, and is due to make an opening statement Wednesday in proceedings in Las Vegas.
Trial started Tuesday with the top federal prosecutor Las Vegas casting him, his brothers and his father as leaders of a conspiracy to enlist a self-styled militia to block the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from removing Bundy cattle from public rangeland.
In pretrial hearings, Ryan Bundy raised questions about FBI camera surveillance of the Bundy family homestead, and challenged federal prosecutors to turn over recordings of any videos that were made.
