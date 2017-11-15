News / World

Tillerson in Myanmar for Suu Kyi talks amid Rohingya crisis

Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait squashed against each other to receive food handouts distributed to children and women by a Turkish aid agency at the Thaingkhali refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over the plight of Rohingya Muslims in remarks before Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders from a Southeast Asian bloc that has refused to criticize her government over the crisis.(AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Myanmar for meetings with leader Aung San Suu Kyi amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country's west.

Suu Kyi's office confirmed that Tillerson would meet with her during his one-day visit Wednesday.

Tillerson is expected to hold talks about the situation in northern Rakhine state, where a government security operation has caused more than 600,000 Muslim Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh amid widespread allegations of rights abuses.

Tillerson is also meeting with Myanmar's powerful military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, who is in charge of operations in Rakhine.

