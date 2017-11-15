UN to vote on rival resolutions on chemical weapons in Syria

The United States is calling for a vote Thursday on a resolution that would extend the mandate of experts working to determine who was responsible for chemical attacks in Syria, which is likely to face Russian opposition.

A rival Russian resolution opposed by the U.S. and other Security Council members is also expected to be put to a vote.

The result is likely to be that neither resolution is adopted and the Joint Investigative Mechanism will cease operations when its mandate expires at midnight Thursday. This would be a blow to efforts to hold those responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria accountable.