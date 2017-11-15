UN votes to add 900 peacekeepers in Central African Republic

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution increasing the U.N. peacekeeping force in the conflict-torn Central African Republic to a total of 11,650 military personnel.

The addition of 900 soldiers comes as the impoverished Central African Republic, known as CAR, faces rising communal tensions, violence and a deteriorating humanitarian situation.

France's U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre, who sponsored the resolution, said Wednesday that the Security Council "cannot afford to take the risk of allowing CAR to relapse into a crisis as tragic as the one in which it was mired between early 2012 and early 2014."