US drone strike in Somalia kills 'several' with al-Shabab
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military says it has carried out a drone strike against al-Shabab in Somalia that killed several extremists.
The U.S. Africa Command says this is the 28th such airstrike this year in Somalia against both the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab and the new but growing presence of Islamic State group fighters.
Wednesday's U.S. military statement says the airstrike was carried out Tuesday evening about 60 miles (96