US retail sales rose for 2nd month led by cars, clothes
WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, as bullish consumers bought more cars, furniture and clothes.
Retail sales increased 0.2
Americans are spending more freely as confidence in the economy has jumped in the past year and the unemployment rate is at a 17-year low. Excluding gas station sales, which fell sharply as prices dropped, retail sales rose 0.4
Sales gains were widespread. Consumers spent more at electronics, grocery, clothing and sporting goods stores. Restaurants and bars reported a healthy 0.8
Americans are boosting their spending, but incomes are rising only modestly. That has pushed more people to borrow to finance their purchases, particularly of autos. That has renewed worried about whether U.S. households can stay on top of their burgeoning debt loads.
Auto loans and credit card debt rose sharply in the July-September quarter, according to a report Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That pushed total household debt to a record high of nearly $13 trillion.
The proportion of Americans falling behind on their credit card bills rose to 4.6
Gas station sales fell 1.2
Auto sales rose 0.7