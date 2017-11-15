Vermont woman who killed 4 could be sentenced Wednesday

BARRE, Vt. — A Vermont woman convicted of killing a social worker and three relatives she thought played a role in her losing custody of her daughter is expected to learn her sentence.

The sentencing hearing for Jody Herring is in its third day Wednesday. The hearing had been scheduled to last all week, but Herring's attorney David Sleigh says he expects it to finish Wednesday.

Herring will get a life sentence, but the judge is weighing whether to allow parole.

She pleaded guilty in July, admitting that on Aug. 7, 2015, she shot and killed social worker Lara Sobel as Sobel left work in Barre. She also admitted killing two cousins and an aunt.