Viral video star looks to reunite with mystery dance partner

BORDENTOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey man is looking for the woman who busted a move while he danced in a supermarket parking lot.

Nineteen-year-old Melvin Brown, of Bordentown, was captured on video by his sisters dancing to the song "Valid like Salad," a Joo & DJ C-HIM hip-hop song.

NJ.com reports he was joined unexpectedly by a passerby getting into her nearby car.

Brown says he figured the video would "blow up" once he posted it on social media, but didn't expect it to reach thousands as it already has.

Brown says he's hoping to find the mystery woman, saying he regrets not talking to her and hopes he can see her again.

