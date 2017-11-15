Volkswagen managers' offices searched amid pay probe

BERLIN — Investigators have searched the offices of two senior Volkswagen executives and the company's influential employee council chief in an operation apparently related to a probe of pay for employee representatives.

News agency dpa reported Wednesday that Volkswagen confirmed the offices of personnel chief Karlheinz Blessing and chief financial officer Frank Witter were searched, while employee council chief Bernd Osterloh's office was also targeted. The council stressed Osterloh himself is not under investigation.

Braunschweig prosecutors said earlier this year they had opened an investigation of suspected breach of trust in connection with pay for employee council functions. The council said after Tuesday's searches that it and Volkswagen both believe the pay set for Osterloh is in line with legal requirements.