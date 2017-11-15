Wildlife agencies meet on Guam to discuss brown tree snakes

HAGATNA, Guam — Wildlife agencies are meeting this week on Guam to provide updates on numerous projects targeting the invasive brown tree snake, which has proved detrimental to Guam's native bird population.

The Pacific Daily News reported Monday that increased inspections, awareness programs and effective baiting methods are the main talking points for this year's series of meetings on the snakes.

James Dixon of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services says that during the past 10 years, 202,033 brown tree snakes have been captured, primarily in four high-risk areas on the island. He says the snakes were captured through trapping systems, nocturnal operations and canine detection programs