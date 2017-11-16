AAA: 1 million Marylanders will travel for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — More than a million Marylanders are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the state will see a 3.4 per cent increase in the number of people travelling . It nearly matches the nationwide jump of those leaving home for the holiday.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said this Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be the busiest in more than a decade. The organization said a strengthening economy and consumer confidence have prompted Americans to be willing to spend more on travel.

AAA said that most Maryland travellers are expected to drive to their destinations.

