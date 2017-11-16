AAA expects 50 million Americans to travel over Thanksgiving
A
A
Share via Email
If you're
AAA predicts that 50.9 million Americans will travel over the holiday, a 3.3
More than 45 million will travel by car between next Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the auto club said Thursday.
AAA says about 4 million will fly, a 5
AAA and research firm IHS Markit base their forecast on recent and predicted growth in the economy, consumer spending, household wealth and other measures.
Road trips will cost more, however. The national average for a gallon of regular is $2.56, up from $2.16 a year ago.