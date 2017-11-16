Activists praise Trudeau's comments about Duterte crackdown

MANILA, Philippines — An international rights group has praised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for publicly expressing human rights concerns about the Philippine president's deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, saying the "quiet diplomacy" adopted by U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders won't stop the drug killings.

Trudeau said he raised concerns about rights abuses and extrajudicial killings in President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign when he met the Philippine leader in Manila on Tuesday ahead of an annual summit with Southeast Asian counterparts.

Phelim Kine of U.S.-based Human Rights Watch says Trudeau's decision to speak publicly about his comments to Duterte was "deliberate, strategic and principled."