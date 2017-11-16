Billionaire Berlusconi is spared big-bucks alimony to his ex

ROME — A Milan court has ruled that billionaire media magnate and former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi no longer must pay 1.4 million euros ($1.65 million) a month in alimony.

Italian news reports said the appeals court agreed with Berlusconi that ex-wife Veronica Lario is self-sufficient economically and doesn't need to support the lifestyle she had while married to him.

Lario can appeal the ruling, which includes an order to reimburse Berlusconi some 43 million euros (more than $50 million.)

The couple married in 1990 and had three children together. In 2009, Lario announced she was divorcing her husband, citing his fondness for other women.

At age 81, Berlusconi hopes to make a political comeback as leader of a centre -right coalition in Italy's election next year.