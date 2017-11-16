Charges dropped against man seen punched by officer in video

CLEVELAND — A judge has dismissed all charges against an unarmed black motorist who was punched by a white police officer more than a dozen times during a traffic stop outside Cleveland.

Richard Hubbard III was charged with resisting arrest, driving without a license and a traffic signal violation following his August arrest in Euclid. Cleveland.com reports Hubbard's girlfriend, 25-year-old Yolimar Tirado, also was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her car.

Court records show a judge dismissed their charges on Tuesday.

Cellphone video of Hubbard's arrest was viewed millions of times on Facebook and sparked outrage across the country.