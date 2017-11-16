Congress moves bill to speed medical reviews for military
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military would gain new options for speeding reviews of medical products for soldiers on the battlefield under a legislative compromise passed by Congress.
But the Food and Drug Administration would remain the only federal agency capable of approving new medical products.
The bipartisan bill fixes a measure in the
The compromise passed by the House on Wednesday and Senate on Thursday creates a way to expedite FDA reviews of products for use during military emergencies.