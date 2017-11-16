Congressman, climate change activist honoured with JFK awards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Republican congressman from Florida and the leader of a national campaign to address climate change are being honoured with this year's John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo and May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, will be presented with the awards on Thursday evening at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

The awards were created to honour Americans under the age of 40 who are changing their communities and the country through public service. They were inspired by Kennedy's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1960 when he said, in part, "We stand today on the edge of a New Frontier."