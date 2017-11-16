Drop ties with Cambodian gov't says exiled opposition leader

WASHINGTON — An exiled leader of Cambodia's political opposition says the international community should cut ties with Prime Minister Hun Sen's government after the court-ordered dissolution of the only party challenging his three-decade grip on power.

Sam Rainsy told The Associated Press that the Supreme Court ruling Thursday was the death knell of democracy and presented a credibility test to world powers that had sponsored a 1991 peace accord in the Southeast Asian nation, which committed them to supporting an open political system there.

He called for governments to "delegitimize the Hun Sen regime."