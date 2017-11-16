EU judge in Kosovo resigns, subject of 'serious allegations'

PRISTINA, Kosovo — A European Union mission that monitors Kosovo's justice says a British judge who served with the initiative is under investigation for unspecified "serious allegations against him."

The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, said in a statement Thursday that a team overseen by the EU's highest court is investigating Malcolm Simmons, who has been a judge with the mission since 2008 and its chief judge since 2014.

The nature of the probe wasn't included in the statement, which said: "The EU and EULEX operate a zero-tolerance policy toward inappropriate behaviour and wrongdoing."