Gillibrand: Bill Clinton should've resigned over sex affair
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER'-sten JIHL'-uh-brand) says former Democratic President Bill Clinton should have resigned over his sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky 20 years ago.
The House in 1999 voted to impeach Clinton of perjury and obstruction of its investigation into the affair. The Senate acquitted him.
Gillibrand's remarks came to light on the day Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour.
