How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed solidly higher Thursday, driven by solid earnings from Wal-Mart Stores, Cisco Systems and other companies. The gains broke a two-day losing streak for the market and pushed the Nasdaq composite to a record high.

Technology companies, health care stocks and consumer product makers accounted for some of the biggest gains. Energy and utilities stocks declined.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 21.02 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 2,585.64.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 187.08 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 23,458.36.

The Nasdaq added 87.08 points, or 1.3 per cent , to 6,793.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 22.79 points, or 1.6 per cent , to 1,486.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.34 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Dow is up 36.15 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 42.35 points, or 0.6 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 11.61 points, or 0.8 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 346.81 points, or 15.5 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,695.76 points, or 18.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,410.17 points, or 26.2 per cent .