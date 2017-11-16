Human rights repression in China seen worsening under Xi

BEIJING — Activists are describing a drastic deterioration in China's treatment of human rights campaigners as the country's most powerful leader in a generation associates China's rise as a global power with highly authoritarian, one-party rule.

A Human Rights Watch researcher and others say there are more secret detentions and closed-door trials and less regard for due process. Political prisoners are held in harsh conditions and their health is ignored.

Maya Wang of Human Rights Watch describes the situation as the worst since 1989's crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square. "We feel we haven't hit bottom yet."