Human rights repression in China seen worsening under Xi

FILE - In this April 18, 2015, file photo, Beijing lawyer Wang Yu speaks during an interview in Beijing. The teenage son of Wang has been blocked from leaving the country, forcing him to set aside plans to study in Australia, his father says. Wang was detained in a nationwide roundup of lawyers and other activists on July 9, 2015, then released but placed under close surveillance in Inner Mongolia and only recently allowed to return to Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING — Activists are describing a drastic deterioration in China's treatment of human rights campaigners as the country's most powerful leader in a generation associates China's rise as a global power with highly authoritarian, one-party rule.

A Human Rights Watch researcher and others say there are more secret detentions and closed-door trials and less regard for due process. Political prisoners are held in harsh conditions and their health is ignored.

Maya Wang of Human Rights Watch describes the situation as the worst since 1989's crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square. "We feel we haven't hit bottom yet."

China's government rejects accusations of rights abuses but it also says no outsider has the right to challenge its judicial sovereignty and dismisses universal rights as a Western notion that would undermine Chinese society.

