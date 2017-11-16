Iranian official acknowledges talks over frozen funds in UK
A
A
Share via Email
TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian official has acknowledged Tehran and Britain are talking about the possible release of some 400 million pounds held by London since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
That's according to a report Thursday by the semi-official ISNA news agency, which quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.
Ghasemi said the money is from a payment Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.
The Telegraph newspaper of London earlier reported earlier Thursday that the money might be part of a bargain to free detained Iranian-British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
However, Ghasemi said the matters "are two separate issues and there is no link between them."
The Foreign Office declined to immediately comment.
Iranian media have speculated that British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson may visit Iran soon.