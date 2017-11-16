Iranian official acknowledges talks over frozen funds in UK

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian official has acknowledged Tehran and Britain are talking about the possible release of some 400 million pounds held by London since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

That's according to a report Thursday by the semi-official ISNA news agency, which quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

Ghasemi said the money is from a payment Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.

The Telegraph newspaper of London earlier reported earlier Thursday that the money might be part of a bargain to free detained Iranian-British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

However, Ghasemi said the matters "are two separate issues and there is no link between them."

The Foreign Office declined to immediately comment.